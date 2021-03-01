Bohannon becomes Hawkeyes’ all-time assist leader in crushing win over Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KCRG) -Jordan Bohannan became the Hawkeyes’ all-time assist leader during Iowa’s 73-57 win over No. 4 Ohio State on Sunday.

With the assist record in hand, just thinking about this @JordanBo_3 ➡️ @iamtc25 inbound alley-oop. 😱

Bouncing back from last week’s excruciating loss to No. 3 Michigan, Bohannan had a game-best five assists, leaving the game with a total of 615 assists, surpassing Jeff Horner’s 612 assist record.

Senior @JordanBo_3 is credited with his 613th assist in the first half surpassing Jeff Horner to becoming the program's all-time assists leader. #Hawkeyes

Luka Garza scored 24 points and picked up 11 rebounds.

Joe Wieskamp sank 19 points and had six rebounds, marking his eighth game scoring 19 or more this season.

Joe Wieskamp for the SLAM 💪

Iowa has won five of their last six with two games remaining in their regular season.

Not only does he swat it. He threw it off the opponent.



We'll say it again: @IowaHoops freshman @keegan3murray is special.

Next up, the Hawkeyes take on Nebraska in Iowa City on Thursday and No. 23 Wisconsin comes to Carver-Hawkeye Arena next Sunday.

