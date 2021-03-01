Bohannon becomes Hawkeyes’ all-time assist leader in crushing win over Ohio State
Jordan Bohannan became the Hawkeyes’ all-time assist leader during Iowa’s 73-57 win over No. 4 Ohio State on Sunday.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (KCRG) -Jordan Bohannan became the Hawkeyes’ all-time assist leader during Iowa’s 73-57 win over No. 4 Ohio State on Sunday.
Bouncing back from last week’s excruciating loss to No. 3 Michigan, Bohannan had a game-best five assists, leaving the game with a total of 615 assists, surpassing Jeff Horner’s 612 assist record.
Luka Garza scored 24 points and picked up 11 rebounds.
Joe Wieskamp sank 19 points and had six rebounds, marking his eighth game scoring 19 or more this season.
Iowa has won five of their last six with two games remaining in their regular season.
Next up, the Hawkeyes take on Nebraska in Iowa City on Thursday and No. 23 Wisconsin comes to Carver-Hawkeye Arena next Sunday.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.