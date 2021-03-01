9 Who Care: Chuck Dixon works to help support veterans and their families

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Chuck Dixon served four years in the U.S. Navy, but his service to his country and others never stopped.

He’s part of a group called Tuefelhund, a non-profit in Anamosa. “We’re there to support veterans, their families and our communities,” says Dixon. “And that’s what we do.”

Dixon, or “Chuke” as he’s known, was born in an Army hospital in Germany before eastern Iowa became his home. He graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids before joining the U.S. Navy, where he served from 1976 to 1980. He fixed jets as an aircraft structural mechanic in Texas. He then spent more than 30 years in machine maintenance at Rockwell Collins, now Collins Aerospace. “I’m retired with Collins now, which you think would leave me more time, but I have less time now than when I was at work,” he says. “He’s always busy doing something for anybody,” says Travis Tuetken, Vice President of Tuefelhund. “He’s helped people with vehicles, he’s helped people with bikes.”

Chuck has helped fix donated power chairs for veterans and designed a wheelchair ramp for a man who served in Korea. As Road Captain for Tuefelhund, he leads rides for numerous organizations, holds a flag to welcome veterans home from an Honor Flight, fills shelves at HACAP and raises money in countless ways for so many others. “His ability to persevere through any situation and come out successful on the other end has helped us be successful,” says Tuefelhund President Bruce Barton. “Without him, we wouldn’t be here.”

Without Teufelhund, there wouldn’t be as much support for Jones County Toys for Tots. Members help fundraise, organize, collect and deliver toys. “”If it wasn’t for these guys and Chuck, I couldn’t do it,” says Bright.

“We’re all brothers and sisters. We’d do anything for any of them. If they call me in the middle of the night and need something, I’d be there,” says Dixon.

