Together We Achieve aims to hand 12,000 in 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids nonprofit Together We Achieve passed out food boxes to people on Saturday.

Volunteers passed out just under 1,200 boxes of food and milk. This was the third event the nonprofit has conducted this year. They hope to hand out 12,000 meals by the end of the year. The food donations came from Farmers to Families. It’s a federal program through the USDA which aims to give out fresh produce, cooked meats, and dairy to families in need.

“It was nice for everybody to support everybody,” said Chris Werner of Center Point. “Whether they need a little bit or a lot, everything helps. Nobody judges anybody, and that’s the awesome part. Everybody helps each other out.”

Werner received three boxes of food which she gave to her dad, daughter, and a friend.

“We hear a lot of people continuing to talk about storm damage,” said Raymond Siddell, Together We Achieve.

Farmers to Families has given out more than 140 million boxes of food and dairy products to families across the US.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.