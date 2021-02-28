Advertisement

Reynolds opposes relief over allocation plan

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Christopher Cervantes
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds is one of twenty-two governors opposing the new standard in President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill.

They released a joint statement, saying it’s due to how relief would be distributed among states.

“Unlike all previous federal funding packages,” they claim. “The new stimulus proposal allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its actual population, which punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies.”

The statement also says, “A state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds. If Congress is going to provide aid to states, it should be on an equitable population basis.”

33 states, including Iowa, are expected to lose funding under this proposal, which was adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Brazao, 38, of Maryland, was arrested on Thursday, February 26, 2021 and facing multiple...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Coolidge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids is the first elementary school that will be rebuilt...
Cedar Rapids school district announces names for new westside elementary schools
Radar-enabled speed cameras are attached to a sign post as traffic moves along northbound...
Bill to ban all traffic cameras in Iowa passes Senate subcommittee
Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200 for first time since July 2020

Latest News

Together We Achieve aims to hand 12,000 in 2021
Together We Achieve aims to hand 12,000 in 2021
Together We Achieve aims to hand 12,000 in 2021
Together We Achieve aims to hand 12,000 in 2021
Snow Games event aims to help kids learn while they play
Snow Games event aims to help kids learn while they play
Delaware County prepares to open new sheriff’s office and jail
Delaware County prepares to open new sheriff’s office and jail
Delaware County prepares to open new sheriff’s office and jail
Delaware County prepares to open new sheriff’s office and jail