Reynolds opposes relief over allocation plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds is one of twenty-two governors opposing the new standard in President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill.

They released a joint statement, saying it’s due to how relief would be distributed among states.

“Unlike all previous federal funding packages,” they claim. “The new stimulus proposal allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its actual population, which punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies.”

The statement also says, “A state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds. If Congress is going to provide aid to states, it should be on an equitable population basis.”

33 states, including Iowa, are expected to lose funding under this proposal, which was adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives Saturday morning.

