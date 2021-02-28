Quiet, mild stretch ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We will wrap up February with a clear, cool night as overnight lows dip into the teens.

March and Meteorological Spring start on a cool note on Monday with highs in the low to mid-30s, but with mostly sunny skies overhead.

Throughout the rest of the upcoming week, look for plentiful sunshine and above-average temperatures, in the mid to upper 40s and even low 50s. Rain and snow chances look to hold off for some time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.