One person killed in Clayton County rollover crash

MONONA, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a vehicle was killed in a crash on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 7:27 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of the crash on County Road B56 near Monona. Troopers believe that a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Keary Keehner, 50, of Luana, lost control while heading westbound on the road and rolled, eventually coming to rest on its passenger side.

Keehner was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries, according to officials. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department, Monona Fire, and Monona EMS assisted in the emergency response.

