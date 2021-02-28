Northern Iowa shuts out YSU 21-0 as Williams scores twice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dom Williams scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and Northern Iowa smothered Youngstown State 21-0. Matthew Cook kicked field goals of 32 and 41 yards in each of the first two quarters to give the Panthers a 6-0 halftime lead. After a scoreless third, Williams plunged in from 2 yards early in the fourth to end an 11-play, 57-yard drive for a 13-0 lead. A little more than six minutes later, Williams crashed in from a yard out and the two-point conversion made it 21-0.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.