Northern Iowa shuts out YSU 21-0 as Williams scores twice

UNI shuts out Youngstown St 21-0
UNI shuts out Youngstown St 21-0(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dom Williams scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and Northern Iowa smothered Youngstown State 21-0. Matthew Cook kicked field goals of 32 and 41 yards in each of the first two quarters to give the Panthers a 6-0 halftime lead. After a scoreless third, Williams plunged in from 2 yards early in the fourth to end an 11-play, 57-yard drive for a 13-0 lead. A little more than six minutes later, Williams crashed in from a yard out and the two-point conversion made it 21-0.

