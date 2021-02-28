North Linn gets past Meskwaki 67-48 to earn fifth-consecutive state quarterfinal berth
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Linn Lynx dominated the Meskwaki Warriors 67-48 on Saturday in the 1A substate 5 championship game. With the win, the Lynx advance to the state quarterfinal round for the fifth consecutive year and enter as the state’s top-ranked team.
The Warriors bow out with a record of 20-4.
