Advertisement

North Linn gets past Meskwaki 67-48 to earn fifth-consecutive state quarterfinal berth

North Linn gets past Meskwaki
North Linn gets past Meskwaki(KCRG)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Linn Lynx dominated the Meskwaki Warriors 67-48 on Saturday in the 1A substate 5 championship game. With the win, the Lynx advance to the state quarterfinal round for the fifth consecutive year and enter as the state’s top-ranked team.

The Warriors bow out with a record of 20-4.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Brazao, 38, of Maryland, was arrested on Thursday, February 26, 2021 and facing multiple...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Coolidge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids is the first elementary school that will be rebuilt...
Cedar Rapids school district announces names for new westside elementary schools
Radar-enabled speed cameras are attached to a sign post as traffic moves along northbound...
Bill to ban all traffic cameras in Iowa passes Senate subcommittee
Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200 for first time since July 2020

Latest News

South Winn tops Gladbrook-Reinbeck to clinch berth at state
South Winn heads to state for first time since 1987 following 63-57 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck
UNI shuts out Youngstown St 21-0
Northern Iowa shuts out YSU 21-0 as Williams scores twice
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) is checked by head coach Fran McCaffery during the first half of an...
Hawkeyes’ Nunge out for rest of season with knee injury
FILE - Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
Warriors G League guard Jeremy Lin experienced racism on court