Multi-million dollar project planned to convert Dubuque sewer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque is partnering with the federal government to covert a sanitary sewer main alongside the Mississippi River, according to the Telegraph Herald.

The sewer main carries about 80% of the city’s daily wastewater flow and about 180 feet of it is exposed after years of riverbank erosion. The multi-million dollar project will cover the exposed pipeline to make sure it doesn’t rupture.

The city is partnering with the US Army Corps of Engineers to reconstruct a 2-foot barrier between the river and the exposed main. They will also stabilize about 3,000 feet of it that runs along the main channel

The project is estimated to cost $7.7 million, with the city paying about $2.7 million.

