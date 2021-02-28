Marengo fire burns Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) -The Pride of Iowa Sandwiches manufacturing facility in Marengo burned to the ground during a fire on Saturday night.

The Marengo Fire Department tells KCRG-TV9 that they were called to a fire at the building at approximately 9:05 P.M.

Officials say the facility was closed and no employees were working when the fire occurred. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Department believes the fire may have started in an office and said the building is a total loss.

The Williamsburg Fire Department also responded to the fire.

