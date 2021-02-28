Iowa City Police seeking missing man

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for help locating a missing man in Iowa City.

Siraj White-Wright, 21, was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Plain View Drive. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. White-Wright was last known to be wearing a blue v-neck sweater, light-wash blue jeans, no coat, and black FUBU tennis shoes. He left his home on foot and does not drive a vehicle.

White-Wright is autistic and non-verbal.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center at (319) 356-6800 or a local law enforcement agency. In an emergency, call 911.

