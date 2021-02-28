Advertisement

Dense fog early, then turning windy

By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system passes through the area, but most of the precipitation misses eastern Iowa.

Instead, we will be dealing with areas of dense fog before Noon, before a cold front clears the area. Expect visibility to be near zero miles at times, so use those low beams and use caution if traveling. Behind that front, winds pick up and will be gusty through the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s on Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be the coldest day of the week in the mid 30s, generally, before warmer weather for the remainder of the. Dry weather will also be found beyond today.

