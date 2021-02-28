Advertisement

Delaware County prepares to open new sheriff’s office and jail

By Becky Phelps
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) -The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office gave hundreds of people a tour inside of the county’s new office and jail during an open house event on Saturday.

Sheriff John LeClere says this project is years in the making. “The current jail we have was built in 1967 for a sheriff and three deputies. We now have 13 deputies plus myself. The jail was designed to hold 12 people. Our capacity has been well above that for sometime,” says LeClere.

The new building has more space for staff and prisoners. With room for more than 40 inmates and room to expand, it’s also a lot safer. “All the doors are on interlocks, the jail portion is very secure. Once you get in it’s harder to get out. The control room has control over who leaves the building,” says LeClere.

After several failed bond votes trying to secure funding for the new facility, a $5.9 million bond passed in May of 2019. Delaware County Supervisor Jeffery Madlom says the project was a need for the county. “We’ll have all our prisoners brought back here and we pay $50 a day per prisoner in other facilities,” says Madlom, “That’s what it means to Delaware County. We can keep all our inmates in one facility.”

The Sheriff’s office plans to move in after final inspections are done, in the next few weeks.

