COVID-19 hospitalizations see small jump upward in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people in Iowa hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus in Iowa increased by about 8% in the latest reporting period, new state data showed on Sunday.

As of 10:30 a.m, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 348 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Saturday morning, which now stands at 336,311. The state no longer reports the number of people considered recovered from the disease.

One more person who died due to the virus was reported to state officials in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Iowa is now 5,471 since the pandemic began.

196 people are hospitalized in the state, a net increase of 15 since the last report on Saturday morning. 50 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of seven. 19 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one. 39 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals due to COVID-19 during the 24-hour reporting period, a similar magnitude to the past few days.

A total of 683,813 of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 27,849 since the same time on Saturday. 169,617 people have completed their two-shot series of those vaccines.

The first-time tests of 2,095 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 16.6%. A total of 1,557,910 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.