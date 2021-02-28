3 nonprofits that teamed up during derecho head to Texas to return the favor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Eastern Iowa nonprofits teamed up with CRST to send help to Texas after much of the south received record-breaking cold temperatures and snow accumulations.

Together We Achieve, Bridge Under the Bridge, and the Iowa Giving Crew spent a week gathering donations of food and money to fill a semi-trailer necessities to send to Texas.

“They have a big need for water,” said Nick Dusil, President of the Iowa Giving Crew. “Even though power was getting back online, there were still some issues with the potency of water.”

The three nonprofits teamed up to help during the August derecho. They fed thousands of families who didn’t have the power to cook a warm meal. They said it was now time to return the favor to the people of Texas who came and helped during our time of need.

“When the derecho happened, we had a lot of out-of-state help,” he said. “Texas in particular. They have a similar situation with widespread damage.”

Connor Swain was the CRST truck driver who made the 12-hour trip to drop off the necessities. He said he drove through parts of the south when the storm initially hit.

“As soon as you hit the border of Mississippi, it was a tundra,” he said. “The interstate was frozen for miles. I got a police escort for the first 40 miles of Mississippi.”

Once he dropped the trailer at the Glen Heights Texas Police Station, volunteers gave the donations out. That induced members of Bridge Under the Bridge and Together we Achieve. It was a testament of how Iowans tallied together in times of need.

“We do such a good job of rallying around Iowans during local events,” said Dusil. “This just shows that by raising money and dropping off donations to help out Texas when we are still recovering from the derecho ourselves.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.