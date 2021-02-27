Advertisement

Woman discovers baby alive in trash can

By WBZ Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a trash can.

“I didn’t look. I was too scared to look inside the trash can,” Sanchez said.

After discovering the crying, she called out to some EMTs who happened to nearby.

“They grabbed the bag, put it on the ground. They cut it open and they said, ‘It’s a baby,’” she said. “It’s just kind of like, by luck that EMT was there and he came over.”

Within moments, the baby was rushed to the hospital.

“I think it’s a sad situation. I feel bad for the girl, I feel back for the baby,” Pat Newell said. He owns the pizza shop near where the child was abandoned.

“For someone to do something like that, she must’ve been in a tough position. I hope she get the help she needs,” he said.

Renee Marcou is a spokesperson for Baby Safe Haven. She said they haven’t seen an abandonment like this in about eight years.

“This is a story that wed don’t really often hear,” she said.

Since 2004, the Safe Haven Act of Massachusetts allows a parent to legally surrender newborn infants, seven days old or younger, at any hospital, police station or manned fire stations without fear of facing criminal prosecution.

“It’s just tragic to hear,” Marcou said. “And I think it’s really important for everybody to know that this law is out there and there are people who want to help.”

For Sanchez, she hopes the mother gets the help she needs and realizes how lucky she is.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Brazao, 38, of Maryland, was arrested on Thursday, February 26, 2021 and facing multiple...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Coolidge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids is the first elementary school that will be rebuilt...
Cedar Rapids school district announces names for new westside elementary schools
Radar-enabled speed cameras are attached to a sign post as traffic moves along northbound...
Bill to ban all traffic cameras in Iowa passes Senate subcommittee
Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200 for first time since July 2020

Latest News

A fire truck.
Heat from fire caused gun to shoot, injure Wisconsin firefighter
FILE - Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
Warriors G League guard Jeremy Lin experienced racism on court
The side of a Des Moines Police Department vehicle.
Des Moines police investigating city’s first homicide
Starting Saturday, a section of East Post Road Southeast in Cedar Rapids will close as city...
Section of East Post Road SE to close as crews remove storm-damaged trees
The circumstances surrounding Sicknick’s death remain unclear and a final cause of death has...
AP sources: Feds pinpoint suspect in officer’s riot death