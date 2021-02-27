Weak front brings rain chances and a cooler end to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak front passes tonight, bringing light rain and some flurries to eastern Iowa, mainly in our northern zones.

Precipitation ends early Sunday, staying mostly cloudy through the day. Behind the front, highs Sunday will only top out in the 30s and gusty northerly winds will return for the day as well. Skies clear by around sunset, leading to a chilly night Sunday into Monday morning with lows in the teens.

With the cold start, Monday stays in the 30s but above-average temperatures return for the remainder of the week.

Highs look to top out in the mid to upper 40s and even low 50s with plentiful sunshine.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.