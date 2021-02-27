Warriors G League guard Jeremy Lin experienced racism on court

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors G League guard Jeremy Lin shared on social media that he experienced an act of racism on the court.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he will support Lin and denounced any discriminatory act that caused Lin to speak out about racism targeting Asian Americans.

Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans. We are tired of being told that we don't experience racism,... Posted by Jeremy Lin 林書豪 on Thursday, February 25, 2021

In a heartfelt social media post, Lin didn’t go into specific details about what happened except to reference he had been called “coronavirus” on the court, without saying when or where this happened.

I know this will disappoint some of you but I’m not naming or shaming anyone. What good does it do in this situation for... Posted by Jeremy Lin 林書豪 on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.