Advertisement

Warriors G League guard Jeremy Lin experienced racism on court

FILE - Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
FILE - Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Detroit.(Carlos Osorio | AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors G League guard Jeremy Lin shared on social media that he experienced an act of racism on the court.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he will support Lin and denounced any discriminatory act that caused Lin to speak out about racism targeting Asian Americans.

Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans. We are tired of being told that we don't experience racism,...

Posted by Jeremy Lin 林書豪 on Thursday, February 25, 2021

In a heartfelt social media post, Lin didn’t go into specific details about what happened except to reference he had been called “coronavirus” on the court, without saying when or where this happened.

I know this will disappoint some of you but I’m not naming or shaming anyone. What good does it do in this situation for...

Posted by Jeremy Lin 林書豪 on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Brazao, 38, of Maryland, was arrested on Thursday, February 26, 2021 and facing multiple...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Coolidge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids is the first elementary school that will be rebuilt...
Cedar Rapids school district announces names for new westside elementary schools
Radar-enabled speed cameras are attached to a sign post as traffic moves along northbound...
Bill to ban all traffic cameras in Iowa passes Senate subcommittee
Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200 for first time since July 2020

Latest News

Kennedy, Wash, Liberty all advance in 4A playoffs
Wash wins thriller over Waterloo West
Wash advances to substate final after thrilling 54-41 win over Waterloo West
Kennedy bests Ottumwa in substate semi
Kennedy bests Ottumwa 60-43, will play Johnston in substate final
Liberty tops Davenport North
Liberty knocks off Davenport North 58-50 to advance to substate final