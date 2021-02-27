Section of East Post Road SE to close as crews remove storm-damaged trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Saturday, a section of East Post Road Southeast in Cedar Rapids will close as city crews remove trees damaged in the August derecho.

Contractor crews could be seen hauling trees away on East Post Road Southeast and Beaver Hollow Road Southeast around 10 Saturday morning. The City says the section between Trailridge Road and Bever Avenue will be closed, so crews can safely remove damaged street trees throughout the day.

The closure will happen both Saturday and Sunday, and roads will open each night at 6 p.m. The city will release more information on final spring cleanup activities at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.