Over 650,000 vaccine doses administered in Iowa so far

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The total number of vaccines for the novel coronavirus given in Iowa so far has doubled in the last 20 days, according to new data from the state on Saturday morning, as cases of, and hospitalizations from, the virus stayed well below their autumn peak.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 558 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 335,963. The state no longer reports the number of people who have recovered from the disease.

Seven more people who died due to the virus have been reported to state officials in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Iowa since the pandemic began is now 5,470.

181 people are hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19, a net decrease of 15 since the last report on Saturday morning. 43 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of three. 18 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, showing no net change in the last 24 hours. 36 additional people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 655,964 doses of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines have been given to people in the state, an increase of 29,017 doses since Friday. 160,034 people have completed their two-dose series for vaccination.

The first-time tests of 2,780 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 20.1%. A total of 1,555,815 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

