CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kennedy Cougars defeated the Ottumwa Bulldogs 60-43 on Friday night in the class 4A playoffs. With the win, the Cougars improve to 15-7 on the season and advance to the 4A substate 3 championship game where they’ll face off with Linn-Mar/Johnston.

