Jewish holiday of Purim celebrated in Coralville

Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) -Followers of the Jewish faith celebrated Purim on Friday, but it looked a little different this year with the pandemic.

The holiday commemorates the life of Queen Esther and her work to free the Jewish people of persecution in Persia.

The traditional reading of the Book of Esther from a scroll still happened, but at a safe distance in the Costco parking lot in Coralville.

A rabbi from the Jewish Community of Chabad in Iowa City compared opportunities for good that people can take from the pandemic to Friday’s holy day.

“That is the message of Perim, that it seems as if the Jewish nation would be destroyed, and there is no way they are going to be saved and somehow God orchestrated and through divine prominence Esther became Queen and she found favor in the King and the Jewish Nation was made,” said Rabbi Avremel Blesofsky of the Jewish Community of Chabad of Iowa City.

The Rabbi said the reading from the Book of Esther must happen in person for it to count as celebrating the holiday.

