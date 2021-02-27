Iowa woman killed in collision between car, semi truck

DES MOINES (AP) - Authorities have identified 20-year-old Lily Macke of Grimes, Iowa, as the woman who died in a fatal collision between a car and a semi.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday that Macke was driving a 2006 Nissan southbound on Highway 141 on Friday morning when her vehicle crossed the median and was struck by a northbound semi. She was pronounced dead a the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The investigation into the accident continues.

