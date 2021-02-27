Iowa native recounts being on plane with engine failure near Denver

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An eastern Iowa native was on United Airlines flight 328 headed to Hawaii from Denver Saturday, when the engine failed. The plane had 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board at the time. Brett Guy, a University of Iowa alum, was one of them.

Guy took video from his seat on the plane, showing the engine on fire.

”I think the first time in my life where I really felt that death is a real thing and it could be imminent,” he told TV-9.

Smoke could be seen coming from the engine as it failed and the pilot sent out a Mayday call. Pieces of the aircraft fell into people’s yards below in the Denver suburb of Broomfield, no one there was hurt.

The plane landed safely and Guy says it wasn’t long before they had a new plane to take them to Hawaii. The time in the air is still surreal nearly a week later. Recounting it, Guy says he first heard a loud boom.

“Right after that, it was the constant shaking the plane was like a vibration,” he told us.

He says he thinks he was in denial as he watched the engine burning out his window. The overall mood on board remained calm.

“It wasn’t like in movies screaming or people going crazy or anything like that it was almost in a very like somber quiet atmosphere,” Guy told us.

He says the experience taught him lessons he’ll carry on moving forward.

“Recognize that things are fragile and you never know what day will be that day, and so for me I know I need to give back more. I know I need to spend my time with friends and family more than I do, I’ve been bad at that especially with COVID and at the same time, not get upset over some of the smaller things that aren’t that important,” Guy added.

