Advertisement

Iowa native recounts being on plane with engine failure near Denver

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An eastern Iowa native was on United Airlines flight 328 headed to Hawaii from Denver Saturday, when the engine failed. The plane had 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board at the time. Brett Guy, a University of Iowa alum, was one of them.

Guy took video from his seat on the plane, showing the engine on fire.

”I think the first time in my life where I really felt that death is a real thing and it could be imminent,” he told TV-9.

Smoke could be seen coming from the engine as it failed and the pilot sent out a Mayday call. Pieces of the aircraft fell into people’s yards below in the Denver suburb of Broomfield, no one there was hurt.

The plane landed safely and Guy says it wasn’t long before they had a new plane to take them to Hawaii. The time in the air is still surreal nearly a week later. Recounting it, Guy says he first heard a loud boom.

“Right after that, it was the constant shaking the plane was like a vibration,” he told us.

He says he thinks he was in denial as he watched the engine burning out his window. The overall mood on board remained calm.

“It wasn’t like in movies screaming or people going crazy or anything like that it was almost in a very like somber quiet atmosphere,” Guy told us.

He says the experience taught him lessons he’ll carry on moving forward.

“Recognize that things are fragile and you never know what day will be that day, and so for me I know I need to give back more. I know I need to spend my time with friends and family more than I do, I’ve been bad at that especially with COVID and at the same time, not get upset over some of the smaller things that aren’t that important,” Guy added.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Brazao, 38, of Maryland, was arrested on Thursday, February 26, 2021 and facing multiple...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
29 year old Mykel Roberts from Modesto, California also faces charges of attempted murder and...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in 2011 cold case
Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson issued a statement on Thursday, February 25,...
Hinson issues statement opposing the Equality Act
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class

Latest News

Iowa State Patrol Senior Command Staff advised staff to not participate in outside...
Iowa State Patrol told staff not to participate in tear gas investigation
Illinois tollway getting rid of cash payments
Illinois tollway getting rid of cash payments
Delaware County holding open house for new jail
Delaware County holding open house for new jail
Linn Mar student selected for U.S. Senate youth program and $10,000 scholarship
Linn Mar student selected for U.S. Senate youth program and $10,000 scholarship