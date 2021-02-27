Heat from fire caused gun to shoot, injure Wisconsin firefighter

CONRATH, Wis. (AP) — Fire officials in Wisconsin say the heat from a fire caused a loaded gun to discharge, critically wounding a firefighter.

The Cornell Area Fire Department said Friday that 35-year-old Justin Fredrickson is out of the intensive care unit and recovering. A week earlier, Fredrickson was working a fire in the northwestern part of the state when the heat from the fire caused the gun to go off. Fredrickson was shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted for medical treatment in Eau Claire. The department says he had at least three surgeries and has since been up and walking.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.