Heat from fire caused gun to shoot, injure Wisconsin firefighter

A fire truck.
A fire truck.(AP GraphicsBank)
By the Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONRATH, Wis. (AP) — Fire officials in Wisconsin say the heat from a fire caused a loaded gun to discharge, critically wounding a firefighter.

The Cornell Area Fire Department said Friday that 35-year-old Justin Fredrickson is out of the intensive care unit and recovering. A week earlier, Fredrickson was working a fire in the northwestern part of the state when the heat from the fire caused the gun to go off. Fredrickson was shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted for medical treatment in Eau Claire. The department says he had at least three surgeries and has since been up and walking.

Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200 for first time since July 2020

