Hawkeyes’ Nunge out for rest of season with knee injury

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will be without a key contributor during the home stretch of the season due to a knee injury, the team announced on Friday.

Jack Nunge, the redshirt sophomore guard from Newburgh, Indiana, tore the meniscus of his right knee during a game against Michigan on Thursday, according to the school. He will undergo surgery and likely spend between four to six months recovering.

Nunge is the team’s leading scorer coming off the bench, averaging 7.1 points per game. He missed most of the 2019-2020 season due to another injury on the same knee.

"Jack was really playing well & making great strides this year before another unfortunate setback. He is beloved by his teammates & everyone in our program will support Jack during his recovery." - Fran McCaffery

