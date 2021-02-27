Advertisement

Hawkeyes’ Nunge out for rest of season with knee injury

Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) is checked by head coach Fran McCaffery during the first half of an...
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) is checked by head coach Fran McCaffery during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan , Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.(Carlos Osorio | AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will be without a key contributor during the home stretch of the season due to a knee injury, the team announced on Friday.

Jack Nunge, the redshirt sophomore guard from Newburgh, Indiana, tore the meniscus of his right knee during a game against Michigan on Thursday, according to the school. He will undergo surgery and likely spend between four to six months recovering.

Nunge is the team’s leading scorer coming off the bench, averaging 7.1 points per game. He missed most of the 2019-2020 season due to another injury on the same knee.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Brazao, 38, of Maryland, was arrested on Thursday, February 26, 2021 and facing multiple...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Coolidge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids is the first elementary school that will be rebuilt...
Cedar Rapids school district announces names for new westside elementary schools
Radar-enabled speed cameras are attached to a sign post as traffic moves along northbound...
Bill to ban all traffic cameras in Iowa passes Senate subcommittee
Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200 for first time since July 2020

Latest News

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is defended by Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the...
Dickinson impresses as No. 3 Michigan routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57
Iowa vs Michigan women’s basketball game back on
Iowa forward Logan Cook (23) faces pressure from Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) and forward...
Benzan leads No. 8 Maryland past Iowa 111-93
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reacts during a video tribute following an NCAA college basketball...
Garza earns conference player of the week honors for 3rd time this season