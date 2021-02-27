Dubuque County unanimously approves mask mandate extension

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to extend the county-wide mask mandate, which was set to expire on Monday, March 1.

The mandate will now stay in place until June 15 or until those who are eligible and want to receive their COVID-19 vaccines on Phase 1B do so.

Despite hearing from people who opposed the measure, county supervisors said they are concerned positive cases in the county might skyrocket if restrictions are lifted.

“I am not a doctor and I do not have a crystal ball to know what the future holds, but I think the light at the end of the tunnel is getting a lot brighter and I just do not want to go back down the road we just came from,” supervisor Harley Potthoff said.

Supervisor Ann McDonough said they heard from the county’s public health department and incident management team before making their decision.

“Yes, the numbers came down dramatically, but we do see that the case numbers every day are trending up and it is nothing near to November, but I am concerned that, if we let down our guard, so to speak, that we will have a revisiting of the issue,” she expressed.

The mandate says everyone three and older in the county must wear a face-covering in indoor public places and outside when it’s not possible to stay six feet apart.

It also states businesses must post signage outside indicating people of the mandate and must have available masks to offer to customers who come in without one.

