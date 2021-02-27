Advertisement

Dubuque County unanimously approves mask mandate extension

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to extend the county-wide mask mandate, which was set to expire on Monday, March 1.

The mandate will now stay in place until June 15 or until those who are eligible and want to receive their COVID-19 vaccines on Phase 1B do so.

Despite hearing from people who opposed the measure, county supervisors said they are concerned positive cases in the county might skyrocket if restrictions are lifted.

“I am not a doctor and I do not have a crystal ball to know what the future holds, but I think the light at the end of the tunnel is getting a lot brighter and I just do not want to go back down the road we just came from,” supervisor Harley Potthoff said.

Supervisor Ann McDonough said they heard from the county’s public health department and incident management team before making their decision.

“Yes, the numbers came down dramatically, but we do see that the case numbers every day are trending up and it is nothing near to November, but I am concerned that, if we let down our guard, so to speak, that we will have a revisiting of the issue,” she expressed.

The mandate says everyone three and older in the county must wear a face-covering in indoor public places and outside when it’s not possible to stay six feet apart.

It also states businesses must post signage outside indicating people of the mandate and must have available masks to offer to customers who come in without one.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Brazao, 38, of Maryland, was arrested on Thursday, February 26, 2021 and facing multiple...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
29 year old Mykel Roberts from Modesto, California also faces charges of attempted murder and...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in 2011 cold case
Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson issued a statement on Thursday, February 25,...
Hinson issues statement opposing the Equality Act
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class

Latest News

Iowa State Patrol Senior Command Staff advised staff to not participate in outside...
Iowa State Patrol told staff not to participate in tear gas investigation
Iowa native recounts being on plane with engine failure near Denver
Iowa native recounts being on plane with engine failure near Denver
Iowa Secretary of State says new voting bill wouldn't hurt turnout
Iowa Secretary of State says new voting bill wouldn't hurt turnout
Why bridges freeze first before roads
Why bridges freeze first before roads