Des Moines police investigating city’s first homicide
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Des Moines that fatally wounded a man.
The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to the report of a shooting at about 11:20 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the man with a gunshot injury. Police said in a news release that despite lifesaving efforts at the scene and the hospital, he died at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
This is the city’s first homicide of the year.
