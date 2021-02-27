A nice start to the weekend, which could turn a little wet

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nice day will be found across eastern Iowa as the snowmelt continues.

Partly cloudy skies will eventually be present as temperatures warm into the low to mid 40s for most of us.

A storm system passes through the northern parts of the state tonight into tomorrow, bringing a chance for some rain or snow showers for all early on Sunday. Whatever occurs will be fairly light, with folks north of Highway 20 the most likely to see this activity.

After that, dry and very pleasant weather settles in for most of the forecast with only a slight chance for showers on Thursday. Temperatures generally will be in the upper 40s to low 50s for the first week of March.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.