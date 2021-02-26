Advertisement

Vaccinate Iowa: state’s new COVID-19 vaccine information website goes live

By Zach Owens
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The COVID-19 vaccination information website Gov. Reynolds announced on Thursday is now live.

The website, vaccinate.iowa.gov, launched Friday morning.

It has the latest information from the state about the vaccines and when residents are eligible for them.

Iowans won’t be able to schedule vaccination appointments directly from the website, but it does provide contact details for vaccine providers.

Iowans age 65 and older can find a vaccine provider’s contact details by clicking “Find a Provider” from the main page (or the navigation bar along the top), then entering your zip code to see a list of providers nearby. The location will be listed along with the pharmacy’s address and phone number.

Vaccinate Iowa website is now live.
Vaccinate Iowa website is now live.(KCRG)

There are also pages dedicated to giving facts about the vaccines and a projected timeline of when Iowans can expect to be eligible for a vaccine.

The website was announced alongside a dedicated team that’s being added to the 211 call center starting the week of March 8.

The state is calling the team ‘vaccine navigators,’ and they will be available to assist Iowans age 65 and older who may be struggling with technological barriers preventing them from scheduling vaccination appointments.

Vaccinate Iowa website is now live.
Vaccinate Iowa website is now live.(KCRG)

In a press release, the state also encouraged Iowans to remain patient as more vaccines arrive. The state also emphasized continued practicing of mitigation measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those measures include:

  • Wear a mask or face covering
  • Practice social distancing with those outside your household
  • Clean your hands frequently with soap and water
  • Stay home if you feel sick
  • Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19
  • Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say North Liberty Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who has barricaded...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
29 year old Mykel Roberts from Modesto, California also faces charges of attempted murder and...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in 2011 cold case
Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson issued a statement on Thursday, February 25,...
Hinson issues statement opposing the Equality Act
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
US loosens Pfizer vaccine shipping regulations
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a patient adjusts his face mask as he leaves a COVID-19...
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US