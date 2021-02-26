Vaccinate Iowa: state’s new COVID-19 vaccine information website goes live

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The COVID-19 vaccination information website Gov. Reynolds announced on Thursday is now live.

The website, vaccinate.iowa.gov, launched Friday morning.

It has the latest information from the state about the vaccines and when residents are eligible for them.

Iowans won’t be able to schedule vaccination appointments directly from the website, but it does provide contact details for vaccine providers.

Iowans age 65 and older can find a vaccine provider’s contact details by clicking “Find a Provider” from the main page (or the navigation bar along the top), then entering your zip code to see a list of providers nearby. The location will be listed along with the pharmacy’s address and phone number.

There are also pages dedicated to giving facts about the vaccines and a projected timeline of when Iowans can expect to be eligible for a vaccine.

The website was announced alongside a dedicated team that’s being added to the 211 call center starting the week of March 8.

The state is calling the team ‘vaccine navigators,’ and they will be available to assist Iowans age 65 and older who may be struggling with technological barriers preventing them from scheduling vaccination appointments.

In a press release, the state also encouraged Iowans to remain patient as more vaccines arrive. The state also emphasized continued practicing of mitigation measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those measures include:

Wear a mask or face covering

Practice social distancing with those outside your household

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible

