Some early fog, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain/snow tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for fog early this morning over portions of the area, otherwise, today looks to be another nice day with highs well into the 30s. Some lower 40s are also possible, mainly over our south zone. This evening, a very weak system grazes the area with a slight chance of rain or snow. Impacts on this look to be essentially zero and the system should come and go with no problems. Saturday’s weather looks wonderful with highs well into the 40s. 50s may occur south of I-80. Another weak system arrives Saturday night into early Sunday as well, though the wind will come up on that one with gusts to 30 mph into Sunday. The snow meltoff continues into next week and aside from cooler temps on Monday, the entire week continues to look pretty good with highs well into the 40s each day. Next week looks mainly dry as well. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

