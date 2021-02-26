Advertisement

One adult and one child displaced due to apartment fire in Cresco

No one was injured
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CRESCO, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Cresco responded to an apartment fire at 209 10th Avenue SE at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the fire involved a room and its contents in an apartment on the second-story.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but the apartment sustained significant smoke damage in addition to the fire damage.

One adult and one child were displaced, but no one was injured as a result of the fire.

