Officials investigating plane crash in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the FAA are investigating after an airplane crashed during an emergency landing.

A 1963 single-engine Cessna tried to land on Omega Road in Millville.

The plane travelled south through the intersection of Pumpkin Ridge Road where it hit a snow bank causing it to flip landing in a field.

The pilot and passenger had minor injuries.

