Officials investigating plane crash in Clayton County
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the FAA are investigating after an airplane crashed during an emergency landing.
A 1963 single-engine Cessna tried to land on Omega Road in Millville.
The plane travelled south through the intersection of Pumpkin Ridge Road where it hit a snow bank causing it to flip landing in a field.
The pilot and passenger had minor injuries.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.