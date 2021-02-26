Advertisement

Monticello pulls away in second half against Central DeWitt, advances to substate final

By Josh Christensen
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Monticello had a rough start to its substate semi-final match against Central DeWitt on Thursday evening. The Panthers trailed by six points midway through the second quarter, but then closed it out with an 11-2 run to lead 27-24 at halftime.

They dominated the second half and went on to win 54-37 and keep their undefeated season alive.

The Panthers will face Solon in the Class 3A - Substate 4 championship game on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was...
Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority
Officials say North Liberty Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who has barricaded...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
A car's instrument panel.
Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
29 year old Mykel Roberts from Modesto, California also faces charges of attempted murder and...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in 2011 cold case

Latest News

Solon bests Maquoketa
Solon advances to substate final with 63-50 win over Maquoketa
Mount Vernon tops Mt. Pleasant in substate semifinal
Kutcher leads Mount Vernon past Mt. Pleasant 59-55
Monticello dominates Central DeWitt
Mount Vernon & Solon advance to 3A substate finals
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is defended by Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the...
Dickinson impresses as No. 3 Michigan routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57