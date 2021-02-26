Monticello pulls away in second half against Central DeWitt, advances to substate final

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Monticello had a rough start to its substate semi-final match against Central DeWitt on Thursday evening. The Panthers trailed by six points midway through the second quarter, but then closed it out with an 11-2 run to lead 27-24 at halftime.

They dominated the second half and went on to win 54-37 and keep their undefeated season alive.

The Panthers will face Solon in the Class 3A - Substate 4 championship game on Monday.

