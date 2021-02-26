Advertisement

MercyOne hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By Becky Phelps
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYSART, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday afternoon to help vaccinate people 65 and older in Tama County.

The vaccination clinic was held at the Dysart United Methodist Church. Organizers started with some appointments, and then opened their doors for walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rita Cranston, who lives in Dysart, says she’s been calling around for some time trying to get a vaccine. But Thursday, she was able to walk into the clinic from her home in town. She says she was a little worried she may not get in because the church looked busy, but says she was able to get in and easily get her shot. “I kind of noticed there was some stuff going on this morning and then all of a sudden everything was full. So yeah I was a little concerned but I just thought I’d go over and try,” says Cranston.

The walk-in clinic was a first in Tama County. The clinic focused on vaccinating people who are 65 and older, and who live in Tama County.

A clinic like this normally runs on appointments. Mary Jo Kavalier, Vice President site administrator for MercyOne in Cedar Falls, says “We have some appointments today, but we did have some additional vaccine that became available to us. So we decided to try the first come first served opportunity because the whole objective is to get vaccine into peoples arms.”

Cranston says there was almost no wait to get her shot...and she’s glad to have it, saying “I think it’s necessary. I have an autoimmune disease, and I’m almost 76. So I think it’s pretty important.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was...
Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority
Officials say North Liberty Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who has barricaded...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
A car's instrument panel.
Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
29 year old Mykel Roberts from Modesto, California also faces charges of attempted murder and...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in 2011 cold case

Latest News

MercyOne hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic
MercyOne hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids getting help with increasing medical bills
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids getting help with increasing medical bills
The Jackson County Sheriff said he is concerned the county jail will be shut down if the...
Jackson County Sheriff urges people to vote for new jail
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast