MercyOne hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic

DYSART, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday afternoon to help vaccinate people 65 and older in Tama County.

The vaccination clinic was held at the Dysart United Methodist Church. Organizers started with some appointments, and then opened their doors for walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rita Cranston, who lives in Dysart, says she’s been calling around for some time trying to get a vaccine. But Thursday, she was able to walk into the clinic from her home in town. She says she was a little worried she may not get in because the church looked busy, but says she was able to get in and easily get her shot. “I kind of noticed there was some stuff going on this morning and then all of a sudden everything was full. So yeah I was a little concerned but I just thought I’d go over and try,” says Cranston.

The walk-in clinic was a first in Tama County. The clinic focused on vaccinating people who are 65 and older, and who live in Tama County.

A clinic like this normally runs on appointments. Mary Jo Kavalier, Vice President site administrator for MercyOne in Cedar Falls, says “We have some appointments today, but we did have some additional vaccine that became available to us. So we decided to try the first come first served opportunity because the whole objective is to get vaccine into peoples arms.”

Cranston says there was almost no wait to get her shot...and she’s glad to have it, saying “I think it’s necessary. I have an autoimmune disease, and I’m almost 76. So I think it’s pretty important.”

