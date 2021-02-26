Mercy Iowa City vaccinates Solon Community School District staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Some teachers with the Solon Community School District took part in a mass vaccination clinic at Mercy Iowa City today. Teachers are included in phase 1B of the state’s vaccine plan.

More than 100 teachers and staff with the Solon Community School District got the Moderna vaccine on Friday. Mercy Iowa City stepped in after a pharmacy said they would not have the capacity to vaccinate the Solon School District until a later time Leaders say this allows about half of their staff to get the vaccine.

“Our teachers have contact with a lot of people,” said Dr. Dawn Whitehill, Director of Pharmacy at Mercy Iowa City. “A lot of kids that are asymptomatic carriers, and just to be able to maintain education and keep as much normal as possible, we’re happy to keep them safe with vaccine.”

The teachers will come back for their second shot in 4 weeks.

