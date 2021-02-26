Advertisement

Mercy Iowa City vaccinates Solon Community School District staff

Solon School District staff vaccinated
Solon School District staff vaccinated(Phil Reed)
By Phil Reed
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Some teachers with the Solon Community School District took part in a mass vaccination clinic at Mercy Iowa City today. Teachers are included in phase 1B of the state’s vaccine plan.

More than 100 teachers and staff with the Solon Community School District got the Moderna vaccine on Friday. Mercy Iowa City stepped in after a pharmacy said they would not have the capacity to vaccinate the Solon School District until a later time Leaders say this allows about half of their staff to get the vaccine.

“Our teachers have contact with a lot of people,” said Dr. Dawn Whitehill, Director of Pharmacy at Mercy Iowa City. “A lot of kids that are asymptomatic carriers, and just to be able to maintain education and keep as much normal as possible, we’re happy to keep them safe with vaccine.”

The teachers will come back for their second shot in 4 weeks.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Brazao, 38, of Maryland, was arrested on Thursday, February 26, 2021 and facing multiple...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
29 year old Mykel Roberts from Modesto, California also faces charges of attempted murder and...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in 2011 cold case
Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson issued a statement on Thursday, February 25,...
Hinson issues statement opposing the Equality Act
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class

Latest News

Miller-Meeks asked questions about immigration reformed
Congresswoman Miller-Meeks meets with Iowa City Catholic Worker House
Richard Forsythe, 21, of Galena, Illinois, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of...
Illinois man pleads not guilty in woman’s death in Iowa
The Clinton Police and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are looking for Khalil S. Pugh...
Clinton Police looking for persons of interest in violent crime investigation
Solon Community School District teachers vaccinated at Mercy Iowa City
Solon Community School District vaccinated