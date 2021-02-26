Advertisement

McConnell says he’d support Trump if he wins 2024 nomination

(Source: Pool/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Less than a month after excoriating Donald Trump in a blistering floor speech, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell now says he would “absolutely” support the former president again if he secured the Republican nomination in 2024.

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, the Kentucky Republican said there’s still “a lot to happen between now” and the next presidential election. But when directly asked if he would support Trump again were he to win the nomination, McConnell responded: “The nominee of the party? Absolutely.”

After voting to acquit Trump at his impeachment trial less than two weeks ago, McConnell blasted him as “morally responsible” for the Capitol insurrection.

