Light rain/snow showers tonight, nice weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a nice afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, highs will be in the upper 30s, low 40s.

Clouds cover builds in through the rest of the day and a few rain or snow showers are possible this evening and should clear out during the overnight hours. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s tonight.

Not a bad weekend ahead, as highs will be in the mid-40s tomorrow and upper 30s on Sunday. Another weak system moves through Saturday night to Sunday morning that brings another chance of light rain and snow showers.

Next week is looking quiet as our snowmelt continues. Highs will range from the mid-30s to the mid-40s. Have a great weekend!

