Light rain and drizzle tonight followed by a spectacular Saturday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light rain or drizzle is expected through the evening. Some freezing drizzle or flurries are possible where temperatures dip below freezing, so watch for slick spots. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Cloud cover decreases after midnight, becoming partly cloudy. Saturday is the bright spot of the week as afternoon highs soar into the 40s.

Another weak system could bring some light rain and snow showers overnight into Sunday. Again, minimal accumulation is expected.

Slow snowmelt continues through next week with highs staying above freezing.

