Iowa vs Michigan women’s basketball game delayed due to COVID

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The women’s basketball game between Iowa and Michigan on Thursday has been delayed.

The game was scheduled to start at 3:30 P.M. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but both schools decided to postpone the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to a statement from the University of Iowa, both teams will attempt tp play the game later on Thursday, if possible. But if this is not possible, the teams will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game.

The decision to pause the game was made jointly by the Michigan and Iowa Department of Athletics and the sports medicine staff in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

