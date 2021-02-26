Iowa ‘Vaccine Angel’ assists Iowans schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A central Iowa mother does whatever she can to help those in need schedule a vaccine appointment.

Some people call her “The Vaccine Angel.”

Stacie Nessa is a social worker, but before and after work she’s online trying to find vaccine appointments.

She said she was overwhelmed by the state’s vaccination registration while scheduling her and her parent’s appointments.

From there, family and friends asked for her help, but that grew to hundreds of people.

She even helped someone from Missouri schedule theirs.

“I just keep hitting refresh, refresh, refresh, and then when I get to the page to give more information,” Nessa said. “I know it’s game on.”

One woman from New Jersey said Nessa is a lifesaver. She said because of Nessa, she and her brother can now see their mom and be together again.

