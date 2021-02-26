Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200 for first time since July 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – COVID-19 hospitalizations declined in Iowa on Friday, with the state reporting a total of 196 people hospitalized with the virus.

It’s the first time since mid-July 2020 that reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state were below 200.

The state also reported 27 new hospital admissions in the last 24 hours. That number is down from the 44 new admissions reported Thursday. There are currently 44 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 18 on ventilators.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 25 more COVID-19 related deaths and 647 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 335,405 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,463 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,901 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 562 of the reported deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,013 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,553,035 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 21.5 percent.

The state recently changed the way it presents data on its coronavirus website. The main page now shows the total number of tests conducted, rather than the number of individuals tested. However, the website does still list a breakdown of the individuals tested on a positive case analysis page. https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/case-counts

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 626,947 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 155,382 people in Iowa have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state’s new Vaccinate Iowa website launched on Friday. It features information about the COVID-19 vaccines and eligibility. It also has a place where Iowans can input their zip code to find contact information for vaccine providers near their location.

