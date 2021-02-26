Advertisement

Iowa communities come together help boy fight leukemia

Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Less than a month after he was diagnosed with Leukemia, a 5-year-old Iowa boy and his family are receiving love and support from people they don’t even know across the state.

Doctors diagnosed Sawyer England with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in January, and when Sawyer first got sick, he tested positive for the flu.

Quickly after learning of Sawyer’s diagnosis, members of the Diagonal community made the “Sawyer Strong” Facebook page.

They handed it over to his parents, who have been posting updates on Sawyer’s treatment and condition ever since. Taylor Bentley, a friend of the family who works at the same school as Sawyer’s mother Sierra, said the Sawyer Strong page was made to help organize the community’s efforts.

“Everybody in Adel and the community is like ‘where do we go to give?’ How can we help? What can we do?’” explained Staci Pullin, Sierra’s childhood friend.

The Englands are finding the support doesn’t stop in Iowa.

They have received cards with words of encouragement from people in Florida and Arizona.

