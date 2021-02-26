Advertisement

Illinois man pleads not guilty in woman’s death in Iowa

Richard Forsythe, 21, of Galena, Illinois, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Jennifer Lopez, of East Dubuque, Illinois.(Dubuque County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -A 21-year-old Illinois man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body at an arboretum in Iowa has pleaded not guilty.

Richard Forsythe, of Galena, Illinois, recently entered a written plea in Iowa District Court in Dubuque County.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Jennifer Lopez, of East Dubuque, Illinois. Her body was found Feb. 1 at the Dubuque Arboretum. Police say she was stabbed 15 times.

Forsythe’s next court hearing is set for April 12.

