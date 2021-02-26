Fog possible tonight
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowmelt gives us a chance for fog. As temperatures once again were above freezing some low-level moisture is left behind. This will bring a chance for some fog late tonight into Friday morning. Clouds build on Friday as a weak system moves east across the state. Light rain/snow is possible for few hours during the evening with little or no accumulation of snow. Saturday remains the bright spot for the weekend with another slight chance of rain/snow showers early on Sunday. Have a great night!
