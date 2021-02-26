Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce opposes $15 minimum wage

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce formally opposes President Biden’s stimulus package, including raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

A representative with the chamber said it heard from businesses across the Dubuque area discussing this publicly.

She said business owners have issues with higher minimum wages because it may impact business spending and hiring decisions.

She said the chamber thinks this issue should be left to the states.

”Costs are different state to state, the cost of living, certainly one could argue that the cost of living in California is much higher than it is in Iowa, and we believe that increasing the minimum wage at this rate across the board would probably be bad for Iowa businesses,” Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Representative Molly Grover said.

Iowa’s minimum wage is $7.2 an hour. That’s the same as the federal government.

She says the chamber would be open to revisiting this issue after the pandemic is over.

