Dickinson impresses as No. 3 Michigan routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -Hunter Dickinson gave Luka Garza fits around the basket, and Franz Wagner scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Michigan to a 79-57 victory over No. 9 Iowa.

The Wolverines passed yet another test against a highly ranked opponent after beating No. 4 Ohio State last weekend.

Dickinson more than held his own against Garza in a much-anticipated matchup of two standout big men.

Garza led the Hawkeyes with 16 points, but he shot 6 of 19 from the field. Dickinson scored 14 points.

