Advertisement

Dickinson impresses as No. 3 Michigan routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is defended by Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the...
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is defended by Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -Hunter Dickinson gave Luka Garza fits around the basket, and Franz Wagner scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Michigan to a 79-57 victory over No. 9 Iowa.

The Wolverines passed yet another test against a highly ranked opponent after beating No. 4 Ohio State last weekend.

Dickinson more than held his own against Garza in a much-anticipated matchup of two standout big men.

Garza led the Hawkeyes with 16 points, but he shot 6 of 19 from the field. Dickinson scored 14 points.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ames police have released the cause of death for 21-year-old Olivia Chutich, after her body was...
Ames police report cause of death for Iowa State student found near sorority
Officials say North Liberty Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who has barricaded...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
A car's instrument panel.
Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
29 year old Mykel Roberts from Modesto, California also faces charges of attempted murder and...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in 2011 cold case

Latest News

Iowa vs Michigan women’s basketball game back on
Iowa forward Logan Cook (23) faces pressure from Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) and forward...
Benzan leads No. 8 Maryland past Iowa 111-93
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reacts during a video tribute following an NCAA college basketball...
Garza earns conference player of the week honors for 3rd time this season
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) stands with head coach Fran McCaffery after a video tribute...
Former teammates of Roy Marble praise Luka Garza’s historic moment