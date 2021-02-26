Davenport police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police is investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead Thursday from an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy is pending for Jamon Winfrey, of Davenport, police said Thursday night in a media release.

Police say his death is connected to a gunfire incident that happened late Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded at 4:22 p.m. to 13th and Farnam streets and located fired cartridge cases. The preliminary investigation indicated that three cars, a black four-door sedan, a gold sedan, and a silver minivan were chasing after one another with shots being fired from at least one of the vehicles, according to police.

At the time, police said no injuries or damage was reported.

Winfrey’s body was subsequently found Thursday afternoon in a yard in the 1300 block of Farnam Street, according to police.

Nearby Sudlow Intermediate School said in a post on its Facebook page that the school was placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes Thursday afternoon.

No other information has been released.

