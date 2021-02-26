Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids getting help with increasing medical bills

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids is getting a little help with its increasing medical bills.

On Thursday, Cedar Valley Humane Society presented a check for more than $5,687

KCRG-TV9 reported about a month ago that Critter Crusaders has seen its most requests for medical care for animals since their start in 2008.

“When they saw that we had our busiest January ever, they decided to step in and do something about it,” said Jan Erceg of Critter Crusaders. “We’re buried in medical bills, but we’ve also saved a lot of lives in the process.”

“It feels so good to be able to help out another non-profit,” said Amanda Knefley of Cedar Valley Humane Society. “I think that’s not done very often and that’s why we have to stick together.”

True North contributed $5,000 dollars towards the total donation. Cedar Valley Humane Society was able to fundraise the rest.

