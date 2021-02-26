Congresswoman Miller-Meeks meets with Iowa City Catholic Worker House

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks held a virtual meeting with the Iowa City Catholic Worker House Friday. They pressed her on immigration issues and Covid-19 relief.

The meeting started off with a prayer. More than 20 people joined the video call with Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. People shared stories through an interpreter about ICE detaining their loved ones

“We would like for this to stop,” said one person on the call. “We don’ want this to happen to other families where they’re separated.”

“I’m here to ask you to support us and to support immigration reform and to vote yes on it,” said another person on the call to Miller-Meeks. “We need your help.”

Miller-Meeks did say she’s open to an immigration reform approach that includes Republicans. “If the President {Biden} is willing to work in a bipartisan fashion, which has not been done for this Covid 1.9 trillion dollar package that President Biden is presenting,” she said. “If he’s willing to work in a bipartisan fashion, I’m willing to work in a bipartisan fashion with the President.”

The Iowa City Catholic Worker House hopes to meet with Miller-Meeks again in August.

