Advertisement

Congresswoman Miller-Meeks meets with Iowa City Catholic Worker House

By Phil Reed
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks held a virtual meeting with the Iowa City Catholic Worker House Friday. They pressed her on immigration issues and Covid-19 relief.

The meeting started off with a prayer. More than 20 people joined the video call with Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. People shared stories through an interpreter about ICE detaining their loved ones

“We would like for this to stop,” said one person on the call. “We don’ want this to happen to other families where they’re separated.”

“I’m here to ask you to support us and to support immigration reform and to vote yes on it,” said another person on the call to Miller-Meeks. “We need your help.”

Miller-Meeks did say she’s open to an immigration reform approach that includes Republicans. “If the President {Biden} is willing to work in a bipartisan fashion, which has not been done for this Covid 1.9 trillion dollar package that President Biden is presenting,” she said. “If he’s willing to work in a bipartisan fashion, I’m willing to work in a bipartisan fashion with the President.”

The Iowa City Catholic Worker House hopes to meet with Miller-Meeks again in August.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Brazao, 38, of Maryland, was arrested on Thursday, February 26, 2021 and facing multiple...
North Liberty standoff ends peacefully
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
Family of stabbing victim said this is a case of domestic abuse
29 year old Mykel Roberts from Modesto, California also faces charges of attempted murder and...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in 2011 cold case
Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson issued a statement on Thursday, February 25,...
Hinson issues statement opposing the Equality Act
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class

Latest News

Iowa State Patrol Senior Command Staff advised staff to not participate in outside...
Iowa State Patrol told staff not to participate in tear gas investigation
Iowa native recounts being on plane with engine failure near Denver
Iowa native recounts being on plane with engine failure near Denver
Illinois tollway getting rid of cash payments
Illinois tollway getting rid of cash payments
Delaware County holding open house for new jail
Delaware County holding open house for new jail
Linn Mar student selected for U.S. Senate youth program and $10,000 scholarship
Linn Mar student selected for U.S. Senate youth program and $10,000 scholarship